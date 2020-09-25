Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Artisan Gelato Machines Designed to Produce Delicious Gelato in Just a Few Simple Steps

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- A world-renowned gelato machine supplier, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers a wide range of artisan gelato machines that are designed to produce delicious gelato in just a few simple steps. The gelato machines they offer are easy to use, suitable for different tasks and produce the best ice cream with any kind of ingredients. Each of their gelato machines features the latest technology to support frozen dessert producers and pastry chefs to produce superior quality frozen desserts. With in-depth marketing experience and incomparable technical knowledge, the company aims at manufacturing the most advanced and user-friendly artisan gelato machines in the market.



The organisation not only supplies artisan gelato machines but also delivers, installs and provides operating training for them. The company offers a plethora of artisan gelato machines including Ready 14 20, Readychef, READY 20 30 batch freezer, LABO 20 30 XPL P batch freezer, READY 30 45 batch freezer, LABO 30 45 XPL P batch freezer, LABO 40 60 XPL P batch freezer, LABO 30 100 RTL batch freezer, and many more.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the most reputable companies offering a variety of ice cream, soft serve and gelato machines to customers around the world. All of their machines are designed using the highest grade components to ensure optimum performance and longer service life. The company has deployed 50+ skilled technicians who are available for dispatch to ensure the best service standards.



Talking about their artisan gelato machines, a representative from the company stated, "Gelato is healthier and lower in fat than ice cream, made in small batches using fresh, natural ingredients and is served at a warmer temperature for a more intense flavour. There are 5 core steps, in the process of making artisan gelato using Carpigiani's artisan gelato machines. Buying our artisan gelato machines is a guarantee for producing top-quality gelato. You can rest assured that your equipment will be simple to use, robust and extremely hygienic."



Carpigiani UK Ltd also runs the Gelato University which was established in 2003 to educate students in the art of artisanal gelato and soft serve ice cream. Over 6,000 students globally pass through the university each year. Featuring comprehensive training programmes and cutting edge techniques, the university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



