Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Artisan Gelato Machines in Varied Technical Specifications

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, an Italian gelato machine manufacturer, offers the latest artisan gelato machines in a wide range of technical and physical specifications. Their gelato machines are simple to use, suitable for different tasks and produce the best ice cream with any type of ingredients. Their gelato machines are made in Italy, the home of Gelato. Five core steps are involved in the process of making artisan gelato including pasteurisation, homogenisation, production, blast freeze, and store, display & serve. And, the company offer machines for every process involved in the manufacturing of gelato.



Their artisan gelato machine produces Gelato ice cream in the shape of spaghetti. This spaghetti feature particularly appeals to young people and children and makes the ice cream more saleable among the youth. The gelato making machine can be installed in cafes and restaurants easily and it keeps operating for years without needing any maintenance. Their highly qualified engineers and technicians ensure fast and efficient technical assistance is offered before purchase and post sales service.



Speaking about their artisan gelato machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Buying our artisan gelato machines is a guarantee for producing top-quality gelato. You can rest assured that your equipment will be simple to use, robust, and extremely hygienic. All of our machines are highly appreciated for operational fluency, easy installation, low power consumption and technological advancements. Carpigiani provides a wide range of display cabinets, each one perfect for displaying your artisan gelato safely and attractively."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the reputed companies providing a wide variety of soft serve, ice cream, and gelato machines at the most reasonable prices. Using the highest grade components, their machines are made to ensure the best performances and longer service life. Besides providing machines & equipment, the firm imparts education to students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice cream at its Carpigiani Gelato University. The university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs across the world with 6,000 students passing via the university each year.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details



Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018