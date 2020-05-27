Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Artisan Gelato Machines to Help Shops Produce Delectable Gelatos

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- A world leader in ice cream and gelato equipment, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers artisan gelato machines to help ice-cream shops produce delectable gelatos for consumers. Their gelato machines are easy to use, suitable for different tasks and produce the best ice cream with any kind of ingredients. With in-depth marketing experience and incomparable technical knowledge, the company aims at manufacturing the fastest and most user-friendly artisan gelato machines on the market.



All of their gelato machines feature the latest technology to support frozen dessert producers and pastry chefs create superior quality frozen desserts. The company provides a variety of artisan gelato machines including READY 20 30 batch freezer, LABO 20 30 XPL P batch freezer, READY 30 45 batch freezer, LABO 30 100 RTL batch freezer, etc.



Carpigiani UK Ltd. also runs a Gelato University that was established in 2003 to educate students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice creams. Over 6,000 students globally pass through the university each year. Featuring a comprehensive training programme and cutting edge teaching techniques, the university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world.



Talking further about their artisan gelato machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Buying our artisan gelato machines is a guarantee for producing top-quality gelato. You can rest assured that your equipment will be simple to use, robust and extremely hygienic. All of our machines are highly appreciated for operational fluency, easy installation, low power consumption and technological advancements. Furthermore, our engineers and highly qualified technicians ensure rapid and efficient technical assistance."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is a renowned firm offering a wide selection of ice cream, soft serve and gelato machines in a variety of specifications. The company supplies only high-quality machines and equipment that are known for their design and performance. The machines and equipment can be delivered flat pack or fully assembled with their hand-built services.



