Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Drinks and Shakes Machines Delivering the Ultimate Indulgent Drinks

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- One of the leading ice cream equipment suppliers, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers drinks and shakes machines that deliver the ultimate indulgent drinks. Machines offered by them can be used to serve different drinks, including cocktails, juices, smoothies, slushes, shakes, and hot chocolate. These machines can help even beginners create mixed drinks with drinks from around the world and for every flavour preference. Above all, their machines come with installation, delivery, and operator training as standard. The company can also custom design its machines to meet the ever-evolving demands of the clients.



All of their machines are designed with the highest-grade components in an array of specifications and capacities to meet the constantly changing demands of the beverage industry across the country. Moreover, as per the given standards, their shakes and drinks machines delivery comprise of supply, installation, and operator training. Other than this, they have drinks & shakes machines which are fully automatic with electronically controlled dispenser, providing up to four variety flavours.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the world leaders in supplying the highest quality commercial ice-cream machines and equipment to the global foodservice industry. From their centrally located head office in Hereford, they coordinate a nationwide team of sales and service experts. Perfect for confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants, and hotels, the Carpigiani's machines combine versatility with consistency at every stage of their operation.



Carpigiani UK Ltd also owns and runs Carpigiani Gelato University that was established in 2003 with an aim to train students in the art of artisan gelato and serve ice cream. The university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world. Their university comprises stringent training programmes and experienced gelato masters, which enables them to train 6,000 students globally each year.



Talking further about their drinks and shakes machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our machines give you the opportunity to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks. From juices, smoothies, cocktails and mocktails to slushes and hot chocolate. If shakes are your preference, we have a range of machines that will deliver an authentic product that fits within any QSR, casual dining or fast food environment. From creamy milkshakes and refreshing fruit slushes to thick sweet hot chocolate, Carpigiani machines help you deliver the ultimate indulgent drinks all year round."



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018