Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Drinks and Shakes Machines for a Variety of Chilled, Frozen or Hot Drinks

Hereford, UK -- 06/30/2020 -- A leading Italian gelato machine manufacturer, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers drinks and shakes machines for a variety of chilled, frozen and hot drinks. All of their machines are designed with the highest-grade components in a variety of specifications and capacities to meet the ever changing needs of the foodservice industry across the world.



The machines they provide can be used to serve various drinks including juices, shakes, smoothies, cocktails, slushes and hot chocolate. With the help of their engineering department, the company can custom design its machines to fit each client's specific needs. Most importantly, all of their drinks and shake machines comes with delivery, installation and operator training as standard.



The company provides a plethora of drinks and shakes machines including 191K G countertop shake, 191K P SP countertop shake, SPIN 3 frozen drinks, CHOCOLADY hot chocolate machine, K3 shake and sundae, and many more.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the world leader in supplying the highest quality commercial ice-cream machines and equipment to the global foodservice industry. From their centrally located head office in Hereford, they coordinate a nationwide team of sales and service experts. Perfect for confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants, and hotels, the Carpigiani's machines combine versatility with consistency at every stage of their operation.



Carpigiani UK Ltd also owns and runs Carpigiani Gelato University that was established in 2003 with an aim to train students in the art of artisan gelato and serve ice cream. The university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world. Their university comprises stringent training programmes and experienced gelato masters, which enables them to train 6,000 students globally each year.



Talking about their drinks and shakes machine, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our machines give you the opportunity to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks. From juices, smoothies, cocktails and mocktails to slushes and hot chocolate. If shakes are your preference, we have a range of machines that will deliver an authentic product that fits within any QSR, casual dining or fast food environment."



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018