England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A leading supplier of ice cream and gelato equipment, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers pastry and catering machines designed to deliver quality and consistent results. The company supplies its machines to confectioners, restaurants and hotel owners across the globe. All of their machines are designed with the highest grade components and are equipped with sophisticated software to better serve the food service industry. Carpigiani's machines come with numerous production options and programs for making a variety of pastries and cakes. The company works with each customer to understand their business first and then help them select the right equipment to suit both their current needs and their future growth.



All of their pastry & catering machines are supplied, including delivery, installation and operator training as standard. The company offers a plethora of pastry and cake machines including FREEZE & GO, Labo 6/9 XPL P, Labo 8/12 XPL P, Ready 14 20, Readychef, Quartetto, ECO WHIP cream whipper, MINI WHIP cream whipper, MASTER WHIP cream whipper, JET WHIP cream whipper, and many more. If you're looking to buy pastry and cake machines, you can check out the collection at Carpigiani UK Ltd.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the most reputable companies offering a variety of ice cream, soft serve and gelato machines to customers around the world. All of their machines are designed using the highest grade components to ensure optimum performance and longer service life. The company has deployed 50+ skilled technicians who are available for dispatch to ensure the best service standards.



Talking about their pastry and catering machines, a representative from the company stated, "From a Michelin starred kitchen to a banqueting operation, we provide machines to help you deliver quality and consistent results. With machines for the bulk production of bases, creams, sauces chocolate, desserts and custards to counter top batch freezers for the production of gelato. Precise timings, perfect temperatures and pristine consistency are required for caterers and even the most artistic pastry chefs to flourish."



Carpigiani UK Ltd also runs the Gelato University which was established in 2003 to educate students in the art of artisanal gelato and soft serve ice cream. Over 6,000 students globally pass through the university each year. Featuring a comprehensive training programme and cutting edge techniques, the university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018