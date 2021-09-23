Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Pastry and Catering Machines to Deliver Delicious Desserts of the Finest Quality

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Carpigiani UK, one of the most renowned suppliers of ice cream and gelato machines, offers pastry and catering machines to deliver delicious desserts of the finest quality. These machines are laden with the latest technology that even novices can use to prepare tasty desserts. They are versatile machines designed to carry out multiple functions like mixing, cooling, and pasteurising as well as for storing different types of products and ingredients, making them apt for the ever-growing market needs of modern times.



Practical solutions for time pressured environments, their machines are manufactured using high grade materials, which makes them durable and capable of delivering excellent results consistently. The machines are a hallmark of quality, suitable for a wide variety of roles throughout the process cycle, and the right choice for any fast food or casual dining environment. Delivering consistency, right temperatures, and precision timing, their machines provide users with amazing desserts all year round, at the right texture, for every flavour preference.



Carpigiani UK is a global leader in supplying ice cream and gelato machines, and in manufacturing the most affordable commercial ice cream, gelato, drinks and shakes, pastry, and catering machines. They have gained a massive customer base throughout the country and have a very strong presence in the industry as well. Manufacturing state-of-the-art machines for every stage has made them a popular choice among confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants, and hotels.



Talking further about their pastry and catering machines, a representative of the company stated, "From a Michelin starred kitchen to a banqueting operation, we provide machines to help you deliver quality and consistent results. With machines for the bulk production of bases, creams, sauces chocolate, desserts and custards to countertop batch freezers to produce gelato."



The company also runs the Gelato University which was established in 2003 to impart education and train students in the art of artisanal gelato and soft serve ice cream. The university has produced many successful gelato and ice cream entrepreneurs globally and every year, more than 6,000 students are trained by an accomplished faculty comprising of experienced gelato masters.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details



Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018