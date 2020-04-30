Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Premium Quality Soft Serve Machines to Ice Cream Suppliers Throughout the UK

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, one of the leading Italian gelato machine manufacturers, offers a wide array of premium quality soft serve machines to ice cream suppliers throughout the UK. The soft serve machines offered by them are ideal for providing a quality dessert in a time pressurised environment. The different types of soft serve machines that individuals can order from them includes 161 G / G SP countertop soft, 191 G classic countertop soft, 191 P classic countertop soft, 241 G steel countertop soft, 241 P SP steel countertop soft, 193 G SP classic countertop soft and many others.



All of these soft serve machines are manufactured with robust materials incorporating the latest technological tools to ensure high quality standards are maintained, without compromise. Whether you are using natural ingredients or a premium ready-made base mix, these soft serve machines are sure to produce the highest quality ice cream or yogurt efficiently.



A representative of Carpigiani UK Ltd talked more about their soft serve machines, "A Carpigiani soft serve machine turns fresh ingredients into the sumptuously creamy product, ready to serve in a matter of minutes. Lighter than air, the smooth texture and speed at which it can be prepared to ensure fresh soft ice cream or frozen yogurt available instantly on demand."



An unrivalled leader, Carpigiani UK Ltd is a popular choice of many ice cream suppliers when it comes to providing commercial ice cream machines and equipment at the most competitive prices. They have been actively operating in this industry for years and over time has amassed a huge customer base across the UK. Those looking to purchase state-of-the-art soft serve machines to grow their business can get in touch with their experts by completing a simple questionnaire present on their official website, Carpigiani.co.uk.



In addition to providing soft serve machines, the company also has in stock other machines, such as artisan gelato, display cabinets, drinks & shakes, pastry & catering, and many more. Along with supplying ice machines and equipment, Carpigiani UK Ltd owns and runs Gelato University to educate students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice cream.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



