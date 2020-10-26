Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Shakes and Drinks Machines in a Variety of Specifications and Styles

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, one of the top world leaders in delivering the good quality commercial ice cream machines, offers shakes and drinks machines in variety of specifications. Their machines help produce the best indulgent drinks all year round, from creamy milkshakes & refreshing fruit slushes in summer, to thick sweet hot chocolate in winter. These machines have been designed with the highest grade components in a series of specifications to meet the constantly changing requirements of the foodservice industry across the globe. They have their head office situated in Hereford, from where they manage a nationwide team of sales and service experts.



The Carpigiani machines combine usefulness with consistency at each stage of their process to benefit ice cream makers, confectioners, hotels, and restaurants. They offer a wide range of shakes & drinks including 191K PSP countertop shake, 191K G countertop shake, K3 shake and sundae, CHOCOLADY hot chocolate machine, SPIN 3 frozen drinks, and many more. They also have the facility to customise machines with the aid of their engineering department to suit every client's particular demands. Moreover, as per the given standards, their shakes and drinks machines delivery comprises of supply, installation, and operator training. Other than this, they have drinks & shakes machines which are fully automatic with electronically controlled dispenser, providing up to four variety flavours.



Talking about their drinks and shakes machines, a representative from Carpigiani UK Ltd stated," Our machines give you the opportunity to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks. From juices, smoothies, cocktails, and mocktails to slushes and hot chocolate. If shakes are your preference, we have a range of machines that will deliver an authentic product that fits within any QSR, casual dining or fast food environment."



Carpigiani UK Ltd also owns and runs the Gelato University that was founded in 2003 with the motive to train students in the art of artisan gelato to serve ice cream. The Gelato University is recognised globally for producing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world. More than 6,000 students each year across the globe pass through the Gelato University after rigorous training programmes and skilled gelato masters.



