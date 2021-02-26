Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Soft Serve Machines Designed to Produce Wonderful Soft Serve Ice Cream

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, a leading gelato and ice cream machine manufacturer, offers a comprehensive range of soft serve machines that are designed to produce wonderful soft serve ice cream. The company manufactures its soft serve machines in several models to cater to the wide needs of the market. With the help of state-of-the-art technology, their soft serve machines are made to produce the highest quality ice cream or yogurt regardless of what type of ingredients have been used, natural or premium ready-made base mix.



One can select a soft serve machine according to their budget and requirement. The company offers a plethora of soft serve machines including countertop soft serve machines, upright soft serve machines, vertical soft serve machines, floor-stand soft serve machines, desktop soft serve machines, etc. To serve flavourful ice creams to their customers, one can select a single-flavour machine or a multiple-flavour soft serve machine. Machines are available from 16 -18-litre capacity to 85-90 litre capacity.



Talking about their soft serve machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "A Carpigiani soft serve machine turns fresh ingredients into sumptuously creamy products, ready to serve in a matter of minutes. Lighter than air, the smooth texture and speed at which it can be prepared ensure fresh soft ice cream or frozen yogurt available instantly on demand."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is a world leader in supplying commercial ice cream machines and equipment to make client's businesses even more profitable. With its quality machine and top class after sale services, the company has gathered a huge client base across the country. Including soft serve machines, the company also provides other machines like display cabinets, drinks & shakes, pastry & catering, artisan gelato, and more. Other than supplying ice machines and equipment, Carpigiani UK Ltd runs Gelato University to impart education to the students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice cream.



Comprising a team of internationally recognised experts, this university is internationally acknowledged for producing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world. Customer service staff is always at the service to answer all types of queries from customers. Both individuals and businesses looking to procure any sort of ice cream and cooling machinery regardless of their location may contact the company's services.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



