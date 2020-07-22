Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers Soft Serve Machines Turning Fresh Ingredients Into Scrumptious Products

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- A leading Italian gelato machine manufacturer, Carpigiani UK Ltd offers soft serve machines that turn fresh ingredients into scrumptious creamy products. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, the company manufactures its soft serve machines in various models to satisfy even the most diverse market demands. The company provides a plethora of soft serve machines, including 161 G / G SP countertop soft, 191 G classic countertop soft, 191 P classic countertop soft, 241 G steel countertop soft, 241 P SP steel countertop soft, 193 G SP classic countertop soft and various others. Each of their soft serve machines is designed to produce the highest quality ice cream or yogurt no matter whether you use natural ingredients or a premium ready-made base mix. If you need to offer a quality dessert in a time pressurised environment, then Carpigiani soft serve machines are your best choice.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is a popular choice of many ice cream suppliers when it comes to providing commercial ice cream machines and equipment at the most competitive prices. The company has been actively operating in this industry for years and over time has amassed a huge customer base across the UK. In addition to providing soft serve machines, the company also has in stock other machines, such as artisan gelato, display cabinets, drinks & shakes, pastry & catering, and many more.



Talking further about their soft serve machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Soft serve is a delicious soft whipped ice cream or yogurt served on a cone, in a cup, with a dessert, as a sundae or even as a base for a thick shake. Lighter than air, the smooth texture and speed at which Carpigiani's soft serve machines can prepare soft serves to ensure fresh soft ice cream or frozen yogurt available instantly on demand."



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018