Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers the Highly Functional Drinks and Shakes Machines to Serve a Variety of Chilled, Frozen or Hot Drinks

Carpigiani UK Ltd, the leading Italian gelato machine manufacturer, offers an exclusive selection of drinks and shake machines to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks, including juices, shakes, smoothies, cocktails, slushes and hot chocolate. All of their machines are designed with the highest-grade components in a variety of specifications and capacities to meet the ever changing needs of the foodservice industry across the world. With the help of their engineering department, the company can custom design its machines to fit each client's specific needs. And most importantly, all of their drinks and shake machines supplied include delivery, installation and operator training as standard.



Talking about their drinks and shakes machines, a representative from the company stated, "Our machines give you the opportunity to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks. From juices, smoothies, cocktails and mocktails to slushes and hot chocolate. If shakes are your preference, we have a range of machines that will deliver an authentic product that fits within any QSR, casual dining or fast food environment."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the world leader in supplying the highest quality commercial ice cream machines and equipment to the global foodservice industry. From their centrally located head office in Hereford, they coordinate a nationwide team of sales and service experts. Perfect for confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants and hotels, the Carpigiani's machines combine versatility with consistency at every stage of their operation.



They own and run Carpigiani Gelato University that was established in 2003 with an aim to train students in the art of artisan gelato and serve ice cream. The university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world. Their university features stringent training programmes and experienced gelato masters who that enable them train 6,000 students globally each year.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018