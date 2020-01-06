Carpigiani UK Ltd Provides Artisan Gelato Machines with High Functional Features and Quality

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, a leading manufacturer of ice cream equipment, offers a comprehensive selection of artisan gelato machines with a variety of features. The gelato machines that the company offers are designed with the highest-grade components to deliver exceptional results, every time. Compact and fit for any professional kitchen, each artisan gelato machine is designed for flexibility to produce the most delicious artisan gelato and ice cream.



Perfect for confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants and hotels, the Carpigiani's machines combine versatility with consistency at every stage of their operation. All of their artisan gelato machines are supplied including delivery, installation and operator training as standard. The company can custom design its artisan gelato to fit each client's specific needs.



Talking about their artisan gelato machines, a representative from the company stated, "Buying our artisan gelato machines is a guarantee for producing top-quality gelato. You can be rest assured that your equipment will be simple to use, robust and extremely hygienic. All of our machines are highly appreciated for operational fluency, easy installation, low power consumption and technological advancements. Furthermore, their engineers and highly qualified technicians ensure rapid and efficient technical assistance is provided both prior to purchase and as after sales service."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the most reputable Italian gelato machine manufacturers in the UK. The company owns advanced R&D and manufacturing unit that helps them produce the finest gelato machines in the world. In addition to artisan gelato machines, Carpigiani UK Ltd owns and runs Gelato University to educate students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice cream. With a range of comprehensive training programmes and a team of internationally recognised Gelato Masters, this university is recognised internationally for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018