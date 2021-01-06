Carpigiani UK Ltd Provides Durable & Functional Pastry and Catering Machines with the Highest Quality Standards

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, a reputed supplier of ice cream and gelato equipment, offers pastry and catering machines designed with the highest quality standards. Perfect for Michelin starred kitchen to a banqueting operation, the Carpigiani's pastry machines combine versatility with consistency at every stage of their operation. The range of pastry and catering machines they offers include Ready 14 20, FREEZE & GO, Labo 8/12 XPLP, Labo 6/9 XPL P, Quartetto, Readychef, JET WHIP cream whipper, MINI WHIP cream whipper, and many more.



Their research department is known to provide manufactured machines with all the qualities like efficiency required to keep the pastry business going. Their staff works closely with the customer to understand their specific requirements and also help them choose the right equipment to meet their needs. Their machines are made using the highest grade components to ensure the best performance and more service life. Carpigiani UK Ltd has deployed more than 50 trained technicians who are always available to provide the best service standards.



Talking about their pastry and catering machines, a representative from the company stated, "From a Michelin starred kitchen to a banqueting operation, we provide machines to help you deliver quality and consistent results. With machines for the bulk production of bases, creams, sauces chocolate, desserts and custards to countertop batch freezers for the production of gelato."



The company also owns the Gelato University which was founded in 2003 to impart education to students in the art of artisanal gelato and soft serve ice cream. Each year, around 6,000 students pass through the university. Featuring a wide-ranging training programme, the university is well known internationally for creating good entrepreneurs around the globe.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



