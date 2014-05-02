Carraig Linguistic Services Offers Its Services to Both Companies and Private Individuals from Different Parts of the Globe

La Coruna, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Carraig Linguistic Services has been in business for more than 20 years now. It has been well established as a leader and authority in the industry. For years, it has been providing linguistic services to both companies and private individuals from different parts of the globe in order to facilitate proper and effective communication.



As such, Carraig has become a valuable tool for overcoming language barriers. This is largely due to the high quality of its services for translation, interpretations as well as language training which are all essential aspects of communication.



The team



Carraig has a wide pool of highly qualified professionals who have gone through rigorous training and accreditation to ensure that they are perfect for the job. They have relevant qualifications that are required by the clients. At the same time, they are also well equipped with years of work experience and technical expertise that even covers software training.



Each member of the Carraig team has met the requirements of the quality standard UNE-EN 15038. They also have a minimum work experience of 3 years, academic qualification in their language area, specialization, IT tools and software proficiency, as well as a license for sworn translators, where deemed applicable.



Languages and services



Team Carraig works with a wide selection of language specialists and professional translators. In fact, it is able to process more than 50 languages.



Included herein are services for translation, sworn translation, e-commerce, interpretation as well as localization and internalization, among others. In fact, the company has completed more than 30,000 successful projects. It has exhibited reliability in complying with delivery deadlines and even provides professional liability insurance.



Indeed, Carraig is committed to high quality, speed and confidentiality for the best interest of its clients.



Contact us



For inquires and other concerns, interested customers can reach Carraig through its website at www.traduccionescarraig.com.