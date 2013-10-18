Carrefour in Spain: Local Profile, 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Carrefour's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Spain.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour's operations in Spain. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Spanish economy witnessed sluggish growth in 2012 with GDP declining by more than 1%. The fourth most important bank in Spain - Bankia - collapsed in early 2012 and measures were taken to rescue the country's financial system. This response along with high public deficit led to an increase in taxes impacting consumer spending. However, retail sales grew marginally during 2012 primarily driven by increased demand for low priced products in the backdrop of cautious spending by consumers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour's operations and strategy in Spain. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Carrefour's operations in Spain and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Spain. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Spain.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour in Spain, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Carrefour and its key competitors in Spain. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The after effects of the recession have trickled down to many sectors including retail which has seen slow growth over the past couple of years and is likely to continue unless the market shows signs of recovery.
Sluggish economy and rising unemployment have led to a decrease in the average household disposable income, impacting consumers' purchasing power.
Key Highlights
Carrefour Spain plans to open 100 new Carrefour Express stores and five Carrefour Market outlets in 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour Spain, Carrefour
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