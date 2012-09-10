Carrefour in Turkey: Local Profile New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Product Synopsis: This is a detailed report covering Carrefour’s store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Turkey.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour’s operations in Turkey. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The retail market in Turkey has shown positive trends in 2011, with stable macroeconomic conditions. In the near future, the economy is expected to remain stable with improving macroeconomic conditions, such as a higher disposable income.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Carrefour’s operations and strategy in Turkey. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Carrefour’s operations in Turkey and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company’s local operations.



The report presents Carrefour's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Turkey; it provides information on the retailers’ store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Turkey.



An insightful analysis of Carrefour in Turkey, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides the market share data of Carrefour and its key competitors in Turkey. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company’s key competitors; this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Highlights

Carrefour plans to open new small format stores to counter increased competition in the country.



The retailer is focusing on increasing its like-for-like sales since they declined in FY2011.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/88920/carrefour-in-turkey-local-profile.html