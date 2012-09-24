"Carrefour in Turkey: Local Profile" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Carrefour in Turkey: Local Profile" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Carrefour's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Turkey.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour's operations in Turkey. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail market in Turkey has shown positive trends in 2011, with stable macroeconomic conditions. In the near future, the economy is expected to remain stable with improving macroeconomic conditions, such as a higher disposable income.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour's operations and strategy in Turkey. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Carrefour's operations in Turkey and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Turkey; it provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Turkey.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour in Turkey, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides the market share data of Carrefour and its key competitors in Turkey. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors; this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Carrefour plans to open new small format stores to counter increased competition in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour Turkey, Carrefour Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Carrefour in Spain: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Brazil: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Argentina: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Colombia: Local Profile
- Carrefour in France: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Indonesia: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Italy: Local Profile
- Carrefour in India: Local Profile
- Carrefour Turkey - SWOT Profile