Carrefour Italy: Consumer Profile - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Carrefour Italy: Consumer Profile is the result of Canadean's extensive online consumer survey Carrefour in Italy, presenting uniquely detailed data on Carrefour's end-consumers. It provides retailer profiles for both Main and Occasional consumers (determined by the share of their goods coming from this retailer) covering over 25 individual consumer groups, and retailer share at product category level.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
While shopper and store audit data provide the picture of what's happening in store, this report focuses on providing data on the final consumers of products from Carrefour. Therefore, this report provides a different view from both loyalty card and shopper data in order to help complete a total understanding of the consumer base and improve decision making.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Understanding the consumer audience is key and increasingly this means not just understanding the shoppers in store, but also who they are purchasing for. This broader view of who their customers are allows retailers to make more informed strategic decisions.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The effects of the global recession and the following recovery have led consumers to closely examine their choice of retailer and products purchased. While the effects have varied country by country, no retailer has been left totally untouched and this has created a need for retailers to understand who their end-consumer audience is.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides valuable, hard to obtain, consumer-survey based, data on Carrefour in Italy, showing who its end-customers are and how well the retailer is performing overall (as measured by category share). By focusing on end-consumers and not in-store shoppers, the report provides a different perspective compared to other types of data, helping retailers to identify which consumer groups they want to compete for in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
The report profiles Carrefour's end-consumers and covers over 25 consumer groups of both Main and Occasional users (determined by the share of their goods coming from this retailer).
