Carrefour SA in Retailing (World) - New Report Available

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Under challenging conditions for its hypermarkets in France and other European markets, Carrefour attempts to improve its brand image. Meanwhile it will expand through small supermarkets and convenience stores to offset the saturation of hypermarkets, while boosting internet retailing sales. Following its exit from several markets, the group seeks to focus on expansion in Brazil and China, while allowing franchise operators to develop its banners in smaller emerging markets.
Euromonitor International's Carrefour SA in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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