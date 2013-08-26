Carreway.com Now Carries Power Bank for Galaxy S3 and Many Other Electronic Devices

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- A majority of iPhone users experience difficulties usually arising from battery run-out while travelling. With the help of good quality http://www.carreway.com Power Banks these issues can be eliminated as they provide easy plug in and charge facility. The online store Carreway.com offers a wide range of Power Banks for Samsung, Nokia, Apple and other top brand iPhone users from all over the world. Potential consumers can purchase portable and rechargeable Samsung Power Bank from the website of Carreway.com. In addition, Power Bank for Galaxy S3 is also provided to shoppers at reasonable rates.



The Carreway.com online accessory store guarantees the delivery of the highest quality products in order to meet the requirements and needs of diverse customers. All bulk orders will receive special discounts and offers from the Carreway.com online accessory store. Users can browse through hundreds of iPhone, iPad, iPod and related accessories. The website guarantees that all featured products are 100% brand new and fulfills international standards. Package details, features, specifications and reviews are provided with each product for customer knowledge.



The website says, "We are achieving our mission through excellence in design, manufacturing and service, we want to make our website a useful tool for our users."



The website Carreway.com features 2600mAh Power Bank Rechargeable External iphone power bank Battery for iPhone Galaxy S4 Lumia-Yellow/White/Pink/Yellow, 10000mAh Portable Power Bank Rechargeable External Battery for iPhone Nokia-Grey/ White and many more. Furthermore, other Samsung accessories like chargers, stands, holders, Galaxy S3/ S4 cases and Galaxy Note2 Cases are also offered to customers with ¡®45 Days Money Back¡¯ guarantee. Carreway.com also ensures that all supplied products are of the highest quality and value to provide complete satisfaction to the users.



Different varieties of Power Bank for iPhone 5 and USB Home Charger Adapter for iPad are listed at this online store. Potential buyers are required to create an account with the Carreway.com website by providing accurate personal information and other details. This will help buyers in placing/tracking orders and for making online payments. Registered users are also allowed to post comments, suggestions or reviews related to various featured products. Information regarding delivery, and shipping policies can be availed from the Carreway.com online store.



To get more information about Samsung Power Bank, visit http://www.carreway.com/Samsung-Power-Bank.



About Carreway.com

Carreway.com is a leading online store from Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Limited. This e-commerce company is dedicated to power bank for iphone 5 providing iPhone/iPad and iPod accessories to users of various brands like Apple, Nokia and Samsung. Smartphones and consumer electronics are also supplied to customers by the Carreway.com website.



Media Contact

Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Address: RM 718, 7/F FRONT

LEAD ON IND BLDG 18 NG FONG ST SAN PO KONG KLN.

HONG KONG

Email: cs@carreway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carreway

URL: http://www.carreway.com