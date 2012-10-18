Carrier Ethernet Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Carrier Ethernet equipment market is expected to grow at the compounded annual growth rate of 19.2 percent up to 2014. One of the key factors driving this market growth is the increasing adoption of IP based next generation networks. The US market for Carrier Ethernet equipments is also witnessing stupendous growth rate due to the increasing adoption of carrier Ethernet for mobile backhaul. However, rapid advancements in technology are posing major challenge to the growth of this market as it is encouraging end users to delay equipment purchase.\



Increasing use of mobile broadband and wireless technology is driving the need for higher bandwidth and scalable infrastructure. Broadband applications like Internet Protocol television (IPTV) and online gaming have higher bandwidth requirements. Wireless backhaul is creating new opportunities and encouraging the suppliers to build scalable data networks. Carrier Ethernet equipment market is expected to gain momentum at the end of forecast period with some significant changes in this market.



Carrier Ethernet equipment market is largely driven by the demand of businesses for metro Ethernet services. More number of service providers are implementing carrier Ethernet as critical service and network convergence technology that is used for addressing enterprise, residential, and mobile applications.



Market Segmentation



Based on Application



- Residential

- Businesses

- Enterprise

- Mobile Applications



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are as follows:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report provides complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, industry capacity, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Cisco Systems Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Silk Telecom, NextGen Network, PowerTel, Uecomm, PCCW Ltd., Wharf T&T, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Trina Solar Ltd., Sharp Corp., JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides forward looking perspective on different factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in making informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of different industry segments

- It helps in clearly understanding key product segments and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It provides details about innovative product development and keeps you updated with recent technological developments in market

- It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics and key product segments



