Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Carrier screening is a genetic test used to determine the possible chances of a person being a carrier for specific autosomal recessive diseases. This testing is mainly used by couples considering having a child and determining their child's risks of inheriting genetic disorders. The global carrier screening market had a valuation of USD 1.70 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 6.13 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



Market Drivers

The major driving factors for the growth of the global carrier screening market are the need for early detection of diseases and to prevent them, growing areas of screening tests for genetic disorders, and customised medicines. Genetic conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs, and many others are inherited disorders that need to be detected as early as possible to increase the chances of getting cured. Early detection can provide time for further planning with crucial decisions regarding financial and legal matters. Genetic disorders can be detected early during pregnancy, so the demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fuelling the global carrier screening market's growth.



Regional landscape

With a market share of 41.8% in 2019, North America dominates the global carrier screening market. This is due to the rise of cases regarding genetic diseases each year, the emergence of chronic ailments, and rising awareness of the population, and increasing preference for carrier screening technology to detect disorders in early stages.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2019, Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company based out of the U.S. launched the AmplideX® PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit. The technology helps in the early detection of variants associated with SMN1 gene duplication events as well as quantify numbers related to SMN1 and SMN2. By providing results from a single PCR reaction, the technology helps to increase efficiency by reducing time and effort.

The growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is estimated to continue to contribute to the growth of the market until 2030 due to the fact that, with this approach, tests for multiple genetic diseases can be carried out at once. The dominance of the market segment is also because of the heavy utilization of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening.

Over the forecast period, the DNA sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue in the carrier screening market because of the number of patents rising on an incremental scale across European and North American regions. Additionally, the awareness regarding the advantages of diagnosing critical diseases early is increasing, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2019 which can be attributed to the increasing number of tests conducted in order to analyze whether an individual is carrying the gene for an inherited disease. The major competitors across the globe are emphasising on the development of healthcare infrastructure. Over the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecasted period as people in India, China, and Australia are becoming aware of genetic diseases and screening tests.



Key participants MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user, medical condition, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices and Clinics

Others



Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pulmonary Conditions

Hematological Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Others



