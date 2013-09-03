Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs. Deploying them also allows carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells can in many cases utilize the same frequency spectrum that carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.
The associated savings in both CAPEX and OPEX, together with higher throughout rates make WiFi and small cell deployments make WiFi and small cells a necessity for Carriers worldwide. Mind commerce, thus expects that Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018. Nonetheless, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Carrier WiFi and small cells market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2018.
The report covers the following topics:
- Business Case for Carrier WiFi and Small Cells: An assessment of the business case for Carrier WiFi and small cells.
- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting Carrier WiFi and small cell solutions
- A Review of Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments: A review of major Carrier WiFi and small cell solution deployments by Carriers worldwide
- Carrier & Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how Carriers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on Carrier WiFi and small cell opportunity
- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size (unit shipments and revenues) and forecasts for the Carrier WiFi and small cells market from 2013 to 2018
- Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the Carrier WiFi and small cells value chain with indicative revenue assessments of key market players across the value chain and predictions about the economic model evolution
- Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Industry Roadmap 2013 - 2018: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2013 to 2018
Key Findings:
- The Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018
- The continued demand for mobile broadband services will play a critical role in maintaining the Carrier WiFi and small cell market's growth, amid a growing demand of convergent, intelligent and vendor agnostic small cell platforms by Carriers
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