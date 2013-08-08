Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Industry: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 Available on Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs. Deploying them also allows carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells can in many cases utilize the same frequency spectrum that carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.
Not only do WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow Carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells, in many cases, can utilize the same frequency spectrum that Carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.
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The associated savings in both CAPEX and OPEX, together with higher throughout rates make WiFi and small cell deployments make WiFi and small cells a necessity for Carriers worldwide. Mind commerce, thus expects that Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018. Nonetheless, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Carrier WiFi and small cells market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2018.
The report covers the following topics:
Business Case for Carrier WiFi and Small Cells: An assessment of the business case for Carrier WiFi and small cells.
Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting Carrier WiFi and small cell solutions
A Review of Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments: A review of major Carrier WiFi and small cell solution deployments by Carriers worldwide
Carrier & Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how Carriers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on Carrier WiFi and small cell opportunity
Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size (unit shipments and revenues) and forecasts for the Carrier WiFi and small cells market from 2013 to 2018
Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the Carrier WiFi and small cells value chain with indicative revenue assessments of key market players across the value chain and predictions about the economic model evolution
Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Industry Roadmap 2013 - 2018: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2013 to 2018
Target Audience:
Investment Firms
Application Developers
Mobile Device Vendors
Mobile Network Carriers
Service Bureau Companies
WiFi Infrastructure Vendors
Wireless Infrastructure Vendors
Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors
Telecom Managed Service Providers
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Companies in Report:
ADTRAN
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Aptilo
Aptilo Networks
Argela
Aruba Networks
AT&T Mobility
AudioCodes
BelAir Networks
Bouygues Telecom
British Telecom
BSNL
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Chunghwa Telecom
Cisco
Claro (America Movil)
Clearwire
Clearwire
Colt Telecom
Comcast
Contela
Cox Communications
CSL Hong Kong
Devicescape
Eircom
Ericsson
Everything Everywhere
Genband
HTC Corporation
Huawei
Hutchison 3 Group
ip.access
iPass
Juniper Networks
KDDI
Kineto Wireless
Korea Telecom
KPN
LG Electronics
LG Uplus
Maxis
MegaFon
MetroPCS
Motorola Mobility
Motorola Solutions
Movilnet Venezuela
Movistar
MTS Russia
NEC
Nokia Siemens Networks
NTT DoCoMo
Oi Brazil
Optus (Australia)
Orange (France Telecom)
Orascom
Orascom
PLTD (Smart Communications Phillipines)
Portugal Telecom
PT Telkom
Qualcomm
Reliance Communications
Research in Motion
Rogers Canada
Ruckus Wireless
Samsung Group
SFR
SK telecom
Softbank
Sprint
Swisscom Mobile
Tata Teleservices
Tele2 Sweden
Telecom Italia Mobile
Telefónica Moviles
Telefónica O2
Telenor Group
TeliaSonera
Telstra
Telus Mobility Canada
Tim Brasil
T-Mobile Austria
T-Mobile Czech Republic
T-Mobile Europe
T-Mobile USA
Turkcell
Ubee-AirWalk
Ubiquisys
US.Cellular
Verizon Wireless
Vimpelcom
Virgin Media
Vodafone Essar
Vodafone Group
Vodafone Italy
Vodafone UK
Wind (Italy)
Wi-tribe (Pakistan)
Yota (Russia)
Zain Bahrain
Zain Kuwait
Zain Saudi Arabia
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Key Findings:
The Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018
The continued demand for mobile broadband services will play a critical role in maintaining the Carrier WiFi and small cell market’s growth, amid a growing demand of convergent, intelligent and vendor agnostic small cell platforms by Carriers
Fixed line carriers are capitalizing on their infrastructure investments to offer Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS). Mind Commerce expects Fixed line carriers to form an integral part of the industry’s value chain representing as much as 20% of the revenue share
Cloud RAN technology will complement not and not essentially compete with small cell deployments
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