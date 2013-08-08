Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Industry: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs. Deploying them also allows carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells can in many cases utilize the same frequency spectrum that carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.



Not only do WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow Carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells, in many cases, can utilize the same frequency spectrum that Carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.



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The associated savings in both CAPEX and OPEX, together with higher throughout rates make WiFi and small cell deployments make WiFi and small cells a necessity for Carriers worldwide. Mind commerce, thus expects that Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018. Nonetheless, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Carrier WiFi and small cells market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2018.



The report covers the following topics:



Business Case for Carrier WiFi and Small Cells: An assessment of the business case for Carrier WiFi and small cells.

Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting Carrier WiFi and small cell solutions

A Review of Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments: A review of major Carrier WiFi and small cell solution deployments by Carriers worldwide

Carrier & Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how Carriers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on Carrier WiFi and small cell opportunity

Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size (unit shipments and revenues) and forecasts for the Carrier WiFi and small cells market from 2013 to 2018

Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the Carrier WiFi and small cells value chain with indicative revenue assessments of key market players across the value chain and predictions about the economic model evolution

Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Industry Roadmap 2013 - 2018: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2013 to 2018



Target Audience:



Investment Firms

Application Developers

Mobile Device Vendors

Mobile Network Carriers

Service Bureau Companies

WiFi Infrastructure Vendors

Wireless Infrastructure Vendors

Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors

Telecom Managed Service Providers



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Companies in Report:



ADTRAN

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo

Aptilo Networks

Argela

Aruba Networks

AT&T Mobility

AudioCodes

BelAir Networks

Bouygues Telecom

British Telecom

BSNL

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cisco

Claro (America Movil)

Clearwire

Clearwire

Colt Telecom

Comcast

Contela

Cox Communications

CSL Hong Kong

Devicescape

Eircom

Ericsson

Everything Everywhere

Genband

HTC Corporation

Huawei

Hutchison 3 Group

ip.access

iPass

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Kineto Wireless

Korea Telecom

KPN

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Maxis

MegaFon

MetroPCS

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

Movilnet Venezuela

Movistar

MTS Russia

NEC

Nokia Siemens Networks

NTT DoCoMo

Oi Brazil

Optus (Australia)

Orange (France Telecom)

Orascom

Orascom

PLTD (Smart Communications Phillipines)

Portugal Telecom

PT Telkom

Qualcomm

Reliance Communications

Research in Motion

Rogers Canada

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Group

SFR

SK telecom

Softbank

Sprint

Swisscom Mobile

Tata Teleservices

Tele2 Sweden

Telecom Italia Mobile

Telefónica Moviles

Telefónica O2

Telenor Group

TeliaSonera

Telstra

Telus Mobility Canada

Tim Brasil

T-Mobile Austria

T-Mobile Czech Republic

T-Mobile Europe

T-Mobile USA

Turkcell

Ubee-AirWalk

Ubiquisys

US.Cellular

Verizon Wireless

Vimpelcom

Virgin Media

Vodafone Essar

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone UK

Wind (Italy)

Wi-tribe (Pakistan)

Yota (Russia)

Zain Bahrain

Zain Kuwait

Zain Saudi Arabia



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Key Findings:



The Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018

The continued demand for mobile broadband services will play a critical role in maintaining the Carrier WiFi and small cell market’s growth, amid a growing demand of convergent, intelligent and vendor agnostic small cell platforms by Carriers

Fixed line carriers are capitalizing on their infrastructure investments to offer Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS). Mind Commerce expects Fixed line carriers to form an integral part of the industry’s value chain representing as much as 20% of the revenue share

Cloud RAN technology will complement not and not essentially compete with small cell deployments



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