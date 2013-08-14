Kookaburra Bird Shop, LLC Celebrates a Manager's 20 Year Employment Anniversary

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- John Riley started working for Kookaburra Bird Shop in 1993 while in high school attending Newman Smith High School. His strong love of all animals made him a perfect fit for a career in the pet industry.



Mr. Riley continued his education at Texas A&M University and obtained a degree in Biomedical Science in 2001. While attending college, he spent his summer vacations working and learning more about pet birds at Kookaburra Bird Shop. Once he graduated, he became manager of the shop and continues to enrich the lives of pet birds on a daily basis.



Over the years, Mr. Riley has become a leading Avian Behaviorist in the United States helping 100s of people with their feathered friends. Mr. Riley frequently says, “There are no bad birds, you just have to learn what they are saying”. This is good news for pet birds who live upwards of 80 years and frequently have more than one caregiver in their lifetime. His expertise enhances the lives of rescued or re-homed pet birds by teaching old birds and their new caregivers how to live harmoniously together.



In celebration of this amazing achievement, the shop is having 20 Days of Sale Items starting August 20, 2013. To make it more fun, Mr. Riley will be in complete control of what items are on sale. His choices will have at least a 20% discount. Customers will be notified daily on Facebook, Twitter, and via e-mail.



About Kookaburra Bird Shop, LLC

Kookaburra Bird Shop, LLC opened in Carrollton, Texas in 1979 with Terrie Beckley as the original owner. Michelle Beckley bought the shop from her mother in October 2003 and continues her mother’s vision of providing a friendly, clean, and amazing shop to learn about pet birds. “Parrot’s are our Passion” is not just our slogan but a way of life at Kookaburra Bird Shop - home of Miranda, “The World’s Friendliest Macaw”.