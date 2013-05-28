Carrying a Bike on Your Car Without the Right Bike Rack Could Become a Serious Danger to Everyone

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- When you need to carry a bike on your car, the place to turn is obviously to a bike rack. There are many styles nowadays that you can choose from. The appropriate bike rack is supposed to fit your car properly, transport your bicycle securely, and most of all be affordable.



Bike racks for cars can be classified into three main categories: a hitch-mount rack, a roof rack and the popular strap-on trunk rack. All these types have their own advantages and disadvantages but some of them are very scarce depending on the type of your vehicle.



The strap-on is generally inexpensive but known to be very insecure. The hitch mount is the most expensive and very easy to operate. The last one is the roof rack, which is versatile yet tough to use. Another type of rack is the specialty rack. This one is not very popular, and is used specifically for vans and pick-up trucks.



So if you’re having trouble deciding between these different types of racks, or maybe what brand you should buy, bikerackreviews.net is the answer, offering reviews and help for your bike rack dilemma.



