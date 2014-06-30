Fast Market Research recommends "Cars in Germany (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Cars in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers small, medium, large, multiple use and sports utility vehicles primarily for carrying small numbers of passengers. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Cars in Germany is given in new registration with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Segmentation of this market
- Large
- Medium
- Multiple Use Vehicles
- Small
- Sports Utility Vehicles
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AUDI AG, Adam Opel AG, Ford Motor Company, Skoda Auto A.S, Renault S.A, Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A., Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Peugeot International, Seat, S.A, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Automobiles Citro?n, Others
