Carson City in the Running for Outside Magazine's "Best Towns" 2014 Reader Contest

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Carson City, Nevada has been nominated by Outside magazine as one of the Best Towns in the United States. The fourth annual Outside magazine’s Best Towns contest is underway, and the magazine has narrowed the field to the top 64 destinations in the country to not only live but to visit. Round one is open until May 19th with Carson City pitted against Missoula, MT. There will be five rounds of competition until the final round scheduled for June 9th thru 15th. The community is encouraged to visit: Outsideonline.com and vote for the best place to live/visit.



Nestled just minutes between electrifying, Reno, majestic, Lake Tahoe and historic, Virginia City, Carson City, Nevada boasts a unique mix of exceptional outdoor experiences, old fashioned family fun, a thriving arts and entertainment community, and a technologically savvy hub of business innovation and niche manufacturing. The friendly community welcomes new residents and visitors alike with open arms, smiling faces and genuine personalities. Its centralized location provides easy access to air and land travel, and its affordable housing, favorable business and individual tax structure, and exceptional outdoors, make it a great place to call home or visit.



From the Sierra Nevada mountains to the west to the serene Carson River, Carson City is in the center of one of the most diverse scenic areas in the world. Within minutes, one can be whisked from the world class beaches, watersports, skiing, and resorts of Lake Tahoe to the charming historic downtown area of Carson City. An array of fine restaurants line the quaint downtown streets, and there are always plenty of entertainment and cultural activities and museums to experience.



The area provides outdoor enthusiasts with miles of exceptional hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails, golfing, hang gliding as well as virtually every type of water sport including: kayaking, swimming, rafting, paddle boarding, water skiing and jet skiing. Additionally, hunting and fishing in the area is impressive, snow sports provide world class experiences and RVers will find roadways easy to travel and camping exceptional. Regardless of one’s passion, Carson City provides a bounty of open space, fresh mountain air and friendly residents.



“Carson City offers the best of everything. I have lived all over the country and am so glad that I discovered this amazing community. There is so much to do: camping, hiking, waterskiing, theatre, concerts and great restaurants. Our family loves all that Carson City has to offer. I just can’t imagine living and raising my family anywhere else. I encourage everyone to go to the magazine website and tell the world why we LOVE Carson City!” Tara Burke, resident



For more information, contact the Carson City Visitors Bureau at 775.687.7410 or VisitCarsonCity.com. Or, to vote for Carson City, visit Outside magazine at outsideonline.com.



About Carson City Visitors Bureau

Nestled 30 minutes between Reno and Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Nevada boasts an array of fine restaurants, challenging golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of outdoor experiences. Visitors will find plenty of open space, fresh mountain air and friendly residents. For more information regarding any of Carson City’s annual events and attractions, or for room package information, call: 775.687.7410 or visit: VisitCarsonCity.com.



For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Josie Martel at: 775.220.7820 or Josie@macwestmarketing.com.