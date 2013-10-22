Cart2Cart and PrestaShop Partnership: New Opportunities for Store Growth

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Another remarkable peak was conquered by Cart2Cart - world’s leading shopping cart migration solution. Worldwide known and well recognized e-Commerce solution PrestaShop has recognized Cart2Cart as a valuable partner and signed a technology partnership about cooperative activity.



PrestaShop - All You Need to e-Commerce



Being totally free and excellent in terms of functionality PrestaShop has gained popularity at e-Commerce market really briskly. Since 2007 it powers over 150 000 online stores, offers more than 310 built-in e-Commerce features and 2000+ extensions. PrestaShop expanded horizons of online selling and was translated into 55+ languages, so now it is used in more than 150 countries all over the world. Truly impressive achievements for such a short period of time. Moreover, platform is known for being 100% customizable and user-friendly. It means that even a newbie in e-Commerce can easily establish a web store and maintain it effortlessly.



Migrate to PrestaShop Briskly and Accurately



Cart2Cart strives to meet all needs of e-merchants and provides a possibility to migrate to PrestaShop from 45+ shopping carts. Main beneficial sides of migration with Cart2Cart include:



- No programming skills required, since the process is fully automated;

- No software to download as Cart2Cart is web based service;

- Possibility to perform Demo migration and try how the service works;

- Dedicated Amazon server for each migration;

- Store 100% uptime is guaranteed.



Only a few steps of Migration Wizard separate store owners from a desirable PrestaShop store and all of its benefits.



Catch Extra Benefits with Cart2Cart



Cart2Cart Team works hard to provide users with the most demanded migration features.



1- PrestaShop Team never stops improving their platform, and every new version goes with numerous enhanced opportunities that will definitely make store management more convenient. Cart2Cart helps store owners to keep up with the latest innovations and supports migration to all the latest PrestaShop versions.



2- It’s really important for store owners to migrate URLs in order to simplify the process of SEO managing. Cart2Cart provides an opportunity to migrate products and categories SEO URLs from CS-Cart, OpenCart and Magento to PrestaShop.



3- Multi-store feature is one of the most demanded function in the e-Commerce world, especially for large scaled businesses. Store owners won’t lose a possibility to set up several online stores and manage them from one admin panel and be able to migrate to PrestaShop multi-store with Cart2Cart.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service, which offers an opportunity to transfer all products, customers and even order history from one e-Commerce platform to another. Over 4 years of experience led a service to a worldwide recognition. All because quick, smooth and error-free migration process.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com