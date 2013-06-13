Cart2Cart Celebrates 4 Years of Successful Shopping Cart Migrations

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- MagneticOne, one of the most promising innovative software development companies on the market, announces the 4-year anniversary of shopping cart migration service Cart2Cart.



Cart2Cart is a leader in shopping cart migration field, providing store owners with quick and accurate migration solution. It offers a great opportunity to transfer all products, customers and even order history from the existing store to desirable platform. Cart2Cart is SaaS (software as a service), operating online and requiring no software installation.



The 4 year experience brought a possibility to move from/to 45+ most famous shopping cart that cover over 80% of e-Commerce market. Moreover, you will be able to migrate your store quickly and effortlessly even without programming skills. All because the process is fully automated and you don’t have to install any software. Furthermore, there are numerous additional services and options like SEO URLs transfer, multi-store migration, the possibility to preserve orders, customers, products IDs and many other. Professional support team is ready to answer all your questions and resolve any issue. All you need to start migration is to register an account and follow step-by-step instruction.



Everything started in 2009 when the idea of a service which would automatically move data from one shopping cart to another appeared. At that time, a lot of shopping carts started their rapid growth. It was a favorable period for Cart2Cart to start its development. In this short term small project that supported only a few shopping carts grew up rapidly and became famous e-Commerce brand, which now provides a chance to move your store to/from 45+ most popular platforms.



Everyone, who wants to migrate with Cart2Cart, will be able to get coupon-code BIRTHDAY2013. Using it you will get up to 40% OFF on store migration. Notice, the discount will gradually decrease every 4 days. You can find more details on the discount system here.



About MagneticOne

MagneticOne is one of the leading companies specializing in e-Commerce web services . Apart from Car2Cart the company provides other online services such as CMS2CMS, FIle2Cart, BetaEasy, Shopping Cart Diagnostics, API2Cart. For more information about the company, visit http://www.magneticone.com



Contacts:

Cart2Cart

support@shopping-cart-migration.com

USA (Sales Office): San Diego, CA

Ukraine (Head Office): Ternopil, Ukraine

Press Kit:

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=5145

Product Sheet:

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com/cart2cart-product-sheet.pdf

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com