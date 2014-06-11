Cart2Cart Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- An innovating computer software company, MagneticOne, gladly announced that Cart2Cart migration service turns 5 and is ready to share birthday presents and novelties with its clients and fans.



Since the time of launch Cart2Cart has taken top position among other solutions which offer a possibility for e-merchants to change their shopping cart. Currently service’s list of supported platforms includes more than 50 e-Commerce solutions which are available for migration. Among them there can be found powerful shopping carts like Magento, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Shopify, OpenCart, etc. Moreover, it appears to be in an official partnership with such popular shopping carts like PrestaShop, X-Cart, Shopify, CS-Cart and cooperates with inMotion hosting together with Template Monster.



Cart2Cart has gained its popularity due to the ease of use and fast speed of transfer which attract clients for sure. Giving a chance to move all the customers, products, orders it also extends the migration accuracy suggesting a list of additional options. Moreover, the switch requires no software installation or store downtime, what minimizes vendors expenses and time losses. Recently web store owners got an opportunity to use three more unique services that have been evaluated very positively.



Birthday Bounties from Cart2Cart



Not a secret that Cart2Cart tries to do its best to meet customers needs with new enhancements and opportunities. And now on the occasion of 5th anniversary service presents some gifts to make merchants join the celebration as well.



First of all, there is a great chance to get Data Migration Service Package with a nice discount:



Basic Support Service with $50 off.



Extended Support Service with $100 off.



Another gift prepared by migration service is a possibility to get an absolutely free automated migration. How is it possible? Check Cart2Cart’s social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Google+ and win a chance of switching costlessly.



About Cart2Cart

An automated migration service Cart2Cart offers absolutely effortless and fast possibility to switch the shopping cart just in a few hours. There is no need to be a programmer as the whole procedure consists of a couple of steps that are quite easy to perform. Since 2009 service has performed more than 11 000 migrations and the list of supported carts counts over 50 solutions.



Media Contact



Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com