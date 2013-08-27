Cart2Cart: CS-Cart 4 Is Now Supported

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Cart2Cart, an automated shopping cart migration provider, announces a brand new feature aimed to help online merchants worldwide. From now on, the list of supported carts for data migration is enriched with CS-Cart version 4.



CS-Cart shopping cart is one of the best open source solutions available at the e-Commerce market. Since 2004 the platform powers more than 30 000 online stores. It gained popularity because of high functionality, advanced marketing tools and useful extensions. The latest CS-Cart 4 version goes with numerous improvements including:



New installer. For more convenience, CS-Cart Team made installation process easier and now it consists of two simple steps. Moreover, post-installation Settings Wizard was added. It helps store owners to set up some general preferences.

Real-time theme editor. New version provides a possibility to customize a storefront and make design changes without being familiar with HTML or CSS code. Built in WYSIWYG theme editor offers an opportunity to change colors, logos, fonts, backgrounds and preview changes right from the storefront.

New admin panel look. Store managing process became easier with new admin panel design, one¬ page order creation and editing, more intuitive store navigation and improved sidebar.

Speed. Comparing with older versions, CS-Cart 4 is considerably faster. This improvement came to live through the storefront block management routine optimization.



Undoubtedly, CS-Cart Team did a great job and made platform easier to customize, faster and more powerful. Check the review for more details.



Cart2Cart strives to meet all the needs of online store owners and follows all e-Commerce tendencies. Right after CS-Cart announced the release of a new version, Cart2Cart started a development sprint that resulted in full support of CS-Cart 4.



Now e-merchants can effortlessly move their data from 45+ platforms to a desirable CS-Cart 4. The only thing to do is to follow the user-friendly Migration Wizard, and after several easy steps all the data will be moved to CS-Cart 4.



Perform absolutely free Demo Migration to see how fast and easy migration to CS-Cart 4 can be with Cart2Cart.



To find more detailed information on CS-Cart 4 migration check this page:



http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com/supported-carts/120-cscart



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is a leader in shopping cart migration field, providing e-merchants with fast and accurate data transfer solution. It allows to move all the products, customers and orders from one e-Commerce platform to another with no tech skills required and in only a few hours.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

support@shopping-cart-migratoin.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com