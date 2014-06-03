Cart2Cart Greets nopCommerce as 50th Supported Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Cart2Cart service has finally announced about nopCommerce joining a supported carts list. From now e-merchants, who are willing to change their solution, can use a possibility to move from nopCommerce to any of 50 platforms available for migration. Making the switch accurate they offer a list of entities and additional options together with new opportunities like Migration Insurance.



2008 has been a year of nopCommerce start on e-Commerce market. Now solution has its feet on the ground and provides online businessmen with a set of various features. Having layered architecture and offering multi-store creation option nopCommerce can attract attention of any vendor. However, some of them are not sold on that it is ASP.NET based with a MS SQL backend database. Also, the platform was created as a solution for small or middle-sized stores. So, if the business grows, nopCommerce cannot be ready to satisfy all e-merchant’s needs. Therefore, it is not a surprise that many store owners are willing to change their nopCommerce to another solution which will meet their demands.



nopCommerce has become 50th cart in Cart2Cart’s list of supported platforms and now e-merchants can migrate from nopCommerce and provides a list of entities to make a transfer more convenient and accurate. So, it is possible to move to a new solution such items:



customers

products

categories

customers

manufacturers



Additional Options like Extra Capacity



This is not a limit, actually. Despite above-listed entities, service expands migration opportunities suggesting additional options. Vendors are able to use them to make the switch as accurate as it is only possible. Thus, they can pick:



Delete current data from nopCommerce before the migration. Remove the information from Target store to avoid any inconveniences. This procedure is performed accordingly to selected entities and appears to irreversible.



Create product variants based on the combinations of attribute values. Shrink time-consuming process of catalog organizing using this option. Based on attribute values variants will be created automatically.



Strip HTML from category and product names. Migrate product and category names with no HTML tags, if it is not necessary on Target store.



Transfer images in products and categories descriptions to your Target Store. In case when descriptions contain pictures, there is a chance to move them, if it’s needed.



Skip product thumbnail images migration. Only main images will be moved to avoid duplications after migration is done.



Free Mind of Anxiety with Migration Insurance



From now on, facing no risks is possible for web store owners with Migration Insurance. As many reasons like incorrect platform installation, corruption with third-party module can be an obstacle for successful migration, this option allows to restart transfer, when it is needed. Therefore, e-merchants may insure their switch with a number of benefits:



avoid unexpected and unforeseen situations;



spin out money as the cost of Insurance is only 8,5-12.5% of Full Migration;



try the transfer a few times for specified time period.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated migration service which has gained popularity since its launch in 2009. Offering no Source store downtime and a variety of options for accurate transfer it has performed more than 11 000 successful migrations.



Media Contact



Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com