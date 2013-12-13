Cart2Cart: Magento Enterprise Edition 1.13 Is Now Supported

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Cart2Cart an automated service for shopping cart migration with great pleasure presents a breakthrough - two-way MagentoEE 1.13 migration. From now on, its users can migrate to Magento Enterprise Edition 1.13 from 45+ most popular e-Commerce platforms and vise versa.



Magento is one of the most well recognized names in the crowded shopping cart scene. This eCommerce solution goes in three versions, and Magento Enterprise is the most powerful and scalable of them. It won’t be a suitable solution for the enthusiastic amateurs since it is a serious tool for a professional online store. It has gained a reputation of advanced e-Commerce platform with a comprehensive toolset to fuel a success of a store. Key enhancements of the latest 1.13 version include:



- Optimized indexing. Now store owners don’t have to perform full reindex operations but will be able to reindex only those items, which were modified. As a result, the processing time will be reduced.



- Tax calculations. Calculation algorithms were considerably improved and now eliminate potential roundings. Moreover, now are supported Canadian tax requirements.



- Caching. Now e-merchants will be able to clear a cache on pages that were affected by changes. Thus reduce server load and increase store performance.



- Checkout process. 65% faster page load time comparing with the previous version. As a result, conversion rate will be increased and customers shopping experience improved.



Cart2Cart Team strives to satisfy needs of every e-merchant. It systematically examines new shopping cart versions in order to keep with the latest tendencies. Right after Magento announced the release of a new edition Cart2Cart started development sprint, which resulted in full support of MagentoEnterpriseEdition 1.13.



Now store owners can easily migrate from 45+ shopping carts to the latest Magento version in a few hours. Totally free demo migration is available so merchants will be able to try how the service works.



Furthermore, accept migration from other e-Commerce platforms, Cart2Cart provides a possibility to upgrade your existing Magento version. It can easily migrate store items including up-sell and cross-sell products, related products, bundle and grouped products. The whole procedure is simple and doesn’t require a high level of programming skills.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart - automated shopping cart migration service, which enables to move products, order history, customers and other corresponding data within 45 most popular e-Commerce platforms. Since Cart2Cart was launched, it has gained a reputation of world leading migration service. All because migration accuracy, reasonable pricing and 100% uptime.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com