Cart2Cart Presents Great New Feature - Prestashop Multi-Store Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- MagneticOne, an innovative software development company announced the release of a great new feature for Cart2Cart - PrestaShop Multi-Store Migration.



Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service that provides a possibility to transfer store data (products, customers, orders history, manufacturers, product categories, images, attributes, etc.) from one e-commerce platform to another in a straightforward and accurate way.



The desire to satisfy needs of every e-merchant inspired Cart2Cart team to develop revolutionary new feature - Presta Shop Multi-Store Migration. The improvement will make multiple store administration more efficient, save time and help to increase profits.



What is Multi-Store Migration Feature and How Much Does it Cost?



Multi-Store Migration feature is a growing e-commerce tendency, which provides a possibility to move several Source stores to one Target store or vice versa. From now on it can be done effortlessly with Cart2Cart. Store owner just have to map Source and Target carts using drop down menus.



Currently this revolutionary option is available for PrestaShop and Magento users. It means online shop keepers are able to move their multiple stores from Magento to PrestaShop and vice versa. Moreover, the number of platforms, which support Multi-Store Migration function will increase in the near future, so keep an eye on Cart2Cart latest news.



What about the price? Migration pricing depends on quantity of entities that have to be transferred. It is possible to calculate the final cost with the help of online Migration Estimator.



It will take only a few hours to perform complete Multi-Store Migration. All you have to do is:

- Create Cart2Cart account;

- Set up information about Source and Target carts;

- Select entities, which have to be moved;

- See how everything works with absolutely free Demo Migration;

- Perform Full Migration.



Migration Security



Data migration is absolutely safe and 100% uptime thanks to SSL connection and dedicated Amazon server. Furthermore, Cart2Cart doesn’t delete store data during migration but just copy and move it to a Target store(s).



About MagneticOne

MagneticOne is one of the leading software development companies, which creates innovative e-commerce web services. MagneticOne provides a number of highly efficient and helpful online services, including Cart2Cart, CMS2CMS, FIle2Cart, BetaEasy, Shopping Cart Diagnostics, API2Cart and others, that improve store management experience of thousands online shop owners worldwide for more than 11 years.



For more information about MagneticOne, you can visit www.magneticone.com



