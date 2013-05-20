Cart2Cart Provides the Support of New WooCommerce 2.0

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- MagneticOne, a full-cycle software development company announced the release of a new feature of Cart2Cart. From now on the list of supported carts for migration is replenished with WooCommerce 2.0.



WooCommerce is a WordPress eCommerce plugin. It has all the necessary features to handle a successful online store. WooCommerce 2.0 provides many useful updates. Better stock handling and template editing are much easier and flexible now. Merchants may also appreciate a new order screen and revised product data panel, which it is now more logical and clean. Generally speaking, WooCommerce Team did an impressive work and made an excellent release.



Cart2Cart is a powerful automated migration service, that gives an opportunity to transfer data from one online store to another within just several hours.



The service has its finger on the pulse of WooCommerce updates. So, right after the release of the 2.0 version, Cart2Cart Team elaborates an opportunity to migrate to this new version. Now merchants can transfer their data from more than 40 shopping carts to WooCommerce 2.0 easily and securely. Migration service supports only move to WooCommerce, but in the near future there also will be an opportunity to migrate from version 2.0. Cart2Cart makes the migration of products, customers and orders more convenient. Merchants don’t have to use specific scripts and don’t need programming skills. The only necessary thing to do is to go through the simple Migration Wizard and after several steps you’ll get all the data transferred.



Use Demo Migration to WooCommerce for free and feel the easiness of data transfer to WooCommerce 2.0 with Cart2Cart right now.



To find more information about WooCommerce 2.0 migration, please visit http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com/supported-carts/4418-woocommerce



