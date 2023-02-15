Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- Overview:



The smooth, white tissue that covers the joint surface is called cartilage. It acts as a shock absorber and reduces friction. A traumatic accident, a sports injury, or normal wear and tear can all lead to cartilage degradation (osteoarthritis). It can affect the hips, ankles, and elbows, but it most usually affects the knees (articular cartilage). Minor injuries can heal on their own, but severe cartilage loss requires surgery. Cartilage repair repairs damaged cartilage around joints, relieving pain and stiffness while restoring joint function and movement. It can also delay or prevent the onset of arthritis.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cartilage-repair-market



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Cartilage Repair Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Cartilage irregularities are an important clinical concern because they can cause joint soreness, swelling, and stiffness, limiting mobility and function and lowering patients' quality of life. In the United States, around 250,000 cartilage repair surgeries are performed each year. Autograft and allograft-based repair techniques have recently been investigated. 3D bioprinting allows for the creation of functional structures using cells, growth factors (GF), and biocompatible materials. 3D bioprinting allows the mechanical properties of the created structures to be adjusted in order to maintain the appropriate flexibility post-implantation while still delivering the rigidity required to support human weight.



Restraints:



High prices associated with cartilage repair procedures, a scarcity of qualified surgeons capable of executing knee cartilage repair surgeries, and a lack of reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are projected to stymie the market over the projection period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Cartilage Repair Market is segmented By Cartilage Type, Treatment Modality, Treatment Type, Application



By Cartilage Type:



- Fibrocartilage

- Hyaline cartilage

- Others



By Treatment Modality:



- Cell-Based

- Non Cell-Based



By Treatment Type:



- Dry Food

- Wet Food

- Freeze-Dried Food

- Others



By Application:



- Joint Health

- Weight Management

- Skin and Coat

- Dental Health

- Digestive Health

- Others



Competitive Analysis:



Major key players in the cartilage repair market are



- Johnson & Johnson

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Smith & Nephew Plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

- Conmed Corporation

- Arthrex, Inc

- RTI Surgical, Inc.,

- Vericel Corporation,

- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cartilage-repair-market



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. Rising elderly population, increased incidence of osteoporosis, increased investment on research and development of cutting-edge cartilage repair therapies, product launches and partnerships by major industry players are some of the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. For example, osteoporosis affects an estimated 10 million Americans aged 50 and older. The majority of these people are women, although about 2 million are men. Over 43 million more individuals have low bone density, including 16 million males, increasing their risk of osteoporosis. As a result, the need for cartilage repair procedures has skyrocketed.



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.