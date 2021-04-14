New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Based on current analysis, the global cartilage repair market was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.6% Cartilage repair and regeneration is treatment for an otherwise healthy knee, but not for knees affected by osteoarthritis, a condition that causes natural cartilage deterioration from aging. Specifically, in the knee, the articular cartilage at the end of the thigh bone can become damaged from sports or other injuries, or even some illnesses, resulting in progressive pain and loss of mobility. Compared with other body tissues, cartilage has a poor blood supply, and therefore limited potential to heal itself or to support donor cartilage. Cartilage, the slippery tissue on the ends of and between bones, provides cushioning and shock absorption. Cartilage is a connective tissue found in many parts of the body. Although it is a tough and flexible material, it is relatively easy to damage. Understanding the difference between cartilage damage in the knee and a sprain, or ligament damage, is not easy because the symptoms can be similar. The challenge of coming up with a better solution for cartilage regeneration is on the minds of many researchers.



Throughout the world, new research and techniques continue to look into this matter and the early results look promising. Wide-reaching intensifying occurrence of diabetes and obesity is probable to oversee the cartilage repair market growth during the forecast period. Diabetes consequences in increased cartilage loss. Moreover, the increase in overweight/obese population majorly in North American and Asian region is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products during the forecast period.



Key findings from the report

- Mosaicplasty is only used for isolated areas of cartilage damage, generally limited to 10-20 millimeters in size; this technique is most commonly used in patients under the age of 50 who picked up damage from an accident

- Treatment modality segment includes cell based and non-cell based. Cell based is further sub segmented into chondrocyte transplantation and growth factor technology. Cell based treatment modality dominated the cartilage repair market with a market share of 41.7%

- About 14 million Americans have osteoarthritis of the knees severe enough to cause pain and inflammation, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Growing prevalence of knee severities are likely to propel the demand for cartilage repair market



- The application segment comprises of hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage. The hyaline segment is anticipated to register the largest market share and growing CAGR of 5.9%

- New clinical trial is evaluating a next-generation approach to replacing damaged knee cartilage with healthy cartilage cultivated from a patient's own cells



- Asia-Pacific regional segment of the cartilage repair market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 6.5%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

- The trial is evaluating NOVOCART3D, a combination device and procedure that develops "replacement" cartilage from a patient's own cartilage cells (chondrocytes). NOVOCART 3D builds on an established technique called autologous chondrocyte implantation



- In 2017, stem cells were being used to grow new cartilage for arthritic hips in a technique being developed at Washington University School of Medicine in a partnership with Cytex therapeutics

- North America held the largest market share in the cartilage repair market, due to, increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, presence of target population, and changing lifestyle of individuals in the U.S. and Canada



For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment modality, application, treatment type, end use and regions:



Treatment modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Cell-Based

o Chondrocyte Transplantation

o Growth Factor Technology

- Non-Cell-Based

o Tissue Scaffolds

o Cell-Free Composites

- Other



Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hyaline

- Fibrocartilage

- Other



Treatment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Palliative

o Viscosupplementation

o Debridement & Lavage

- Intrinsic Repair Stimulus

- Other



End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hospital

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



