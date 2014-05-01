Cartonization Key Part of WCS Webinar on June 10th Hosted by QC Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Cartonization allows picking directly to shipping container and eliminates movement from pick container to shipping carton. The size and number of cartons are projected up front and the shipping method and cost can be calculated up front as well. This aspect of a warehouse control system (WCS) is vital. Looking the available carton sizes defined by the customer or the carrier also allows for MHE considerations.



Cartonization also allows for in-line weight tolerance checking. This is but one element of the WCS and is quite distinction from the purpose and functionality of a warehouse management system (WMS.) The result is an upcoming webinar to fully discuss these distinctions and rationale for each.



The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, Jerry List, VP of QC Software, and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 10th. Immediate registration is strongly suggested at: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424