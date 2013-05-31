Carvalho's Cleaning Services Will Keep Your Rooms Dust Free

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Amongst the numerous cleaning service providers out there, Carvalho’s Cleaning services is one to provide clients with cleaning services that are beyond satisfying. Based in Florida, Carvalho’s Cleaning Services have different branches that are ready to serve clients all over the state. They provide all sorts of cleaning services, depending on the clients’ needs.



Boca Raton Cleaning Services offer general cleaning options to clients located in or around Boca Raton. They offer different services for clients depending on what is needed from them. Boca Raton Cleaning Services offer deep and light cleaning, one-time cleaning, spring cleaning, before and after party cleaning, and new construction/remodeling cleaning. In order to thoroughly clean a house/room, they move furniture in and out of the house when they perform their duties.



Coral Springs House Cleaning Services and Fort Lauderdale Office Cleaning Services offer the same services to their respective areas. The same options and services are available for offices. Carvalho’s Cleaning Service aims to provide all their clients with the same level of performance regardless of their location.



Pricing details differ from each client. The price that will be given to the clients depends on the size of the place that is to be cleaned, frequency of cleaning, and the amount of services needed. Carvalho’s Cleaning Services will give any client an estimate and offer different arrangements in order to fit their client’s budget.



Carvalho’s Cleaning Services offers top quality services that cannot be matched by other competitors. This can be seen through the customer satisfactions and references that they receive from their clients. Besides the quality of their services, they assure no property damage and theft will happen during their services. Carvalho’s Cleaning Services is fully insured and will be glad to fix any mishaps that may happen. Their staff members are sure to perform their duties to give clients the best results possible.



About Carvalho’s Cleaning

Carvalho’s Cleaning, “The Art of Clean” provides a wide-range of residential and commercial cleaning services to customers to the Broward and Palm Beach area. Stabilized since 2000 with excellent references available, we are licensed and insured family operated business, no worries about damages or theft. When we say we’re insured, we mean that we’re fully insured against damage to your home, loss of any item and injury to our employees.



