Cary Arthur Murray Dance Studio Challenges Newbies to Learn to Dance With a Free Private Lesson

This rebirth of interest in dance is inspiring tens of thousands of people to get in on the action and enroll in dance lessons.



But joining a dance studio can be a bit scary and overwhelming for first-timers.



In an effort to challenge people to overcome their fears and learn how to dance, Cary Arthur Murray Dance Studio located in Cary, North Carolina announced today they are offering a free private dance lesson with one of their certified Arthur Murray dance instructors to any new students brave enough to experience the wonderful world of dance. The offer is available to both singles and couples ages 18 and older. People interested can either visit the dance studio’s newly launched website CaryArthurMurray.com or their new mobile website m.CaryArthurMurray.com.



Cary Arthur Murray is a professional dance studio that is part of America’s second oldest franchise organization and the world’s largest dance organization, Arthur Murray International, Inc. Known around the globe for its superior ballroom dance instruction, the company has been a part of shaping the dance industry not only with individual dancers, but also in major motion pictures, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Dance with Me,” “Flash Dance,” “Saturday Night Fever,” and many more.



People interested in taking advantage of the free private dance lesson from Cary Arthur Murray can choose from a wide range of dance styles, including salsa dancing, foxtrot, rumba, swing and more.



According to a representative from the company, whether someone is learning how to dance for an upcoming event such as a wedding or reunion, or wanting to use it as a fun way to get in shape, ballroom dance delivers a high level of dexterity and balance, and helps improve a person’s poise.



“From gaining greater confidence in social situations to learning new ideas and concepts about various dance styles, you will soon discover that our classes can really add something special to your life,” said the representative. “When you first enter the world of ballroom dance, you will fall in love with the elegance and flair of this unique style of dance from the start.”



About Cary Arthur Murray

In business for more than two years, Cary Arthur Murray is a professional ballroom dance studio located in Cary, North Carolina. As a part of America’s second oldest franchise organization and the world’s largest dance organization, Arthur Murray International, Inc., Cary Arthur Murray delivers high quality ballroom dance instruction to singles and couples in the Cary-Raleigh area. Arthur Murray recently celebrated its 100th birthday and currently there are approximately 250 Arthur Murray Franchised Dance Studios worldwide.