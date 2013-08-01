Cary Carpet Cleaners Announces Record Month!

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a Cary based carpet cleaning and carpet installation company, is excited to announce a record breaking month of sales.



“It was just a very busy month, a month we have not had in quite awhile.” Says Leo, the Owner and President of Triangle Carpet Specialists. “From commercial installations in real estate offices, as well as some subcontracting work to installs coming in left and right, it was a very busy month. I have not seen a month like this in quite a while and I am excited to see what the future has in store for us.”



Triangle Carpet Specialists has had a very busy month on top of two commercial projects that they wrapped up this month, they had a record number of carpet cleanings and carpet installation projects.



“It was definitely a busy month. As a business owner, I can only hope that the work that we got this month will not only carry us into next month but the following months as well."



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is a Cary based carpet cleaning and carpet installation team, that serves all of Wake County including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, and Morrisville. They specialize in offering all of the flooring options in one place from carpet cleaning to installs, repairs, and sales. They also offer hardwood installation and sale services. For more information about Triangle Carpet Specialists please call 919-906-2218 or visit them online at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/.