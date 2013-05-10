Cary Carpet Cleaners Cleans Up Morrisville

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Triangle Carpet specialists, a carpet installation and carpet sales team, is excited to announce that they are expanding to Morrisville, North Carolina.



“We’ve always served the Raleigh and Cary area, and occasionally have done a carpet cleaning job in the Morrisville area, but I believe this is our official coming out party,” said President and Owner Leo Croes. “We’re looking forward to serving the Morrisville area for not just carpet cleanings but all of our services including carpet installations, carpet sales, and hardwood installations.”



Established in 2005 Triangle Carpet Specialists has been helping the Triangle with all of their flooring needs. From Cary carpet cleanings, to carpet installation and sales, Triangle Carpet Specialists does it all. They even offer customers a variety of hardwood flooring installation options including laminate and vinyl flooring.



“As a Cary A+ rated business we have grown quite a reputation in the Triangle from Raleigh and Cary to even Durham, and now I believe it’s the time to expand our carpet cleaning services throughout the greater triangle. I look forward to working on residential and commercial carpet projects in Morrisville as well as expanding to Chapel Hill, Fuquay-Varina, and Knightdale.”



