Cary Carpet Installers Get an A+

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a Cary, NC residential and commercial flooring specialist, is excited to announce their recent A+ ranking by the Better Business Bureau.



“We’re excited to finally get the impressive A+ status,” said Leo Croes, Owner and President of Triangle Carpet Specialists. “Being A+ rated by the BBB means that you have had not one complaint against you and as a business owner that’s something I’m proud to promote.”



Originally a carpet cleaning business, Triangle Carpet Specialists has since branched out over the last ten years and turned into an all-purpose flooring company specializing in not just carpet cleaning but carpet sales, carpet installation, and hardwood flooring. Originally started in 2005, Triangle Carpet Specialists serves Cary, NC as well as Raleigh, Durham, and the Chapel Hill markets.



“I credit my entire staff for this. The fact that we have not had one complain struck against us in our 8 years of services is a credit to not just me, but the entire team.”



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is a full service Cary flooring company specializing in Hardwood flooring and carpet installation services. As a full flooring company, they offer hardwood flooring installation, carpet installation, carpet sales, and carpet cleaning solutions to clients with a variety of needs. For more information about Triangle Carpet Specialists give them a call at 919-906-2218 or visit them online at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/.