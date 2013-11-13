Cary Commercial Carpet Installers Expand to Goldsboro

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a Cary Carpet Installation and Sales team, is excited to announce their recent expansion into Goldsboro.



“Expanding beyond the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle, is something that we have been trying to do for a while,” Says President and Owner Leo Croes. “This recent project just so happened to come at the right time and the right place, for Triangle Carpet Specialists.”



Triangle Carpet Specialists recent expansion in Goldsboro comes because of their commercial flooring services and the expansion of two hotels that they will be working on in Goldsboro.



“We understand that their is a need for commercial flooring installers throughout not just the Triangle, but the state as well. Obviously we wanted to build our brand locally, but now that our flooring installation work can be seen everywhere from local dentist offices to our local colleges, it's time for us to expand elsewhere.”



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is a Cary based Carpet and Hardwood Installation and Sales team. Known for installation work their commercial team has recently expanded to include the entire state. For more information about their services please call 919-906-2218 or visit them online at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/.