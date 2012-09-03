Cary Landscaping Company Gets New Website Design

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, TheeDesign Studio, announced today that they have launched a new website for Cary Landscape Inc. (http://www.carylandscapeinc.com). Cary Landscape provides landscaping and turf management services for homes and businesses around the Triangle. Their new website was built in the search engine friendly WordPress content management system (CMS) allowing the Cary Landscape team to easily manage their website content updates and collect internet leads.



“I really enjoyed working on this project with TheeDesign,” said Daniel Godfrey, Owner and Lead Landscape Designer at Cary Landscape. “My business has a high standard of image and design that was necessary to convey in our website. And the result is great. I now have a website that not only looks beautiful, but it also generated a call from a prospective client within one hour of the website being launched!”



The new website serves as a valuable resource for homeowners across Cary and Apex to learn about landscaping design services and to see high quality photos of completed projects. The site has several features including an on-site blog, gallery of landscaping projects, rotating customer testimonials, and contact form.



Located in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina TheeDesign Studio has been designing and developing websites for small to medium sized businesses throughout Cary, Raleigh and Durham since 2004. The company works with the latest technologies and techniques in web design programming and internet marketing while maintaining a commitment to user-friendliness.



