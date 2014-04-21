Cary's #1 Carpet Installation Team Expands with New Vehicle

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a Cary carpet installation and flooring team, is excited to announce their expansion with a new team vehicle.



“We’re excited to announce that we're expanding with a new vehicle and team here in the Cary market.” Said Owner and President Leo Croes. “2013 was a great year for us and we're looking to see what 2014 has in store.”



Known as the Triangle's #1 flooring team, Triangle Carpet Specialists has recently expanded their commercial flooring team to include commercial projects.



“We had a good Winter. Usually it’s a slow period for us, but the phone would not stop ringing this year. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing what the Spring and Summer has to bring.”



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is the Triangle’s #1 flooring provider. Serving Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, and Morrisville Triangle Carpet Specialists specializes in carpet cleaning, carpet installation, hardwood flooring installation, and flooring sales. To learn more about Triangle Carpet Specialists 919-906-2218 or visit us online at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/