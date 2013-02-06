Casa Casi Cielo Rental Home in Manuel Antonio Launches New Website

Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Today, Casa Casi Cielo, the recently built rental home in Manuel Antonio launches its new website to showcase the beauty and elegance of the location and home design.



Casa Casi Cielo which translates to “Almost Heaven House” is a rental property located in Costa Rica on a forested hillside in Manuel Antonio. It consists of three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, kitchen, living room and an exquisite pool like no other.



The new website will offer visitors magnificent views of this rental home in Manuel Antonio which will entice any traveler looking to vacation in Costa Rica. Incredible views of the Pacific Ocean compliment the beauty of the hillside location.



The refreshing interior design makes this home enjoyable, relaxing and the only place to stay when visiting Costa Rica. There is simply no other place like it!



Manuel Antonio is an international destination point in Costa Rica with a National Park full of exotic wildlife, tropical diversity and white sandy beaches. Visit http://www.casacasicielo.com to learn more.