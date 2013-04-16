Casa Forma Reach the Shortlist for the Residential over £20 Million Award for the International Design and Architecture

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Casa Forma has reached the shortlist for the International Design and Architecture Awards 2013, with a stunning design scheme for a 4,535 square foot apartment in One Hyde Park, Knightsbridge; the most exclusive address in the world.



The brief was to focus on practicality and functionality, whilst at the same time exuding the very best in bespoke luxury and elegance. The result is a sophisticated and timeless design, and a comfortable family home.



Casa Forma has celebrated numerous successes at the ID&A Awards in both 2011 and 2012, notably winning both the Bedroom Award and the Residential £1-2.5 million Award last year. This year, the practice has been short listed for multiple projects across both the ID&A Awards and the International Product Design Awards.



“The International Design and Architecture Awards are acclaimed in the interior design industry because firms are short listed by industry professionals then it is up to potential clients to decide on the winner. This is a great measure of both creativity and commercial appeal of our projects.” says Faiza Seth (CEO of Casa Forma).



The International Design (ID&A) & Architecture Awards, are hosted by design et al, a leading UK interior design magazine. At design et al, their aim is to commend design, recognize talent, create opportunities and quite simply to offer inspiration. The ID&A Awards offer a number of different categories covering residential architecture, interior design and product design and to meet the demand of their clients, more categories have, again, been added to the schedule.



Like all design et al awards, The International Design & Architecture Awards are not judged by a panel. Short listed entries are presented online, and voting is open to industry professionals along with their readers, clients and the general public to be the judge of each and every award. The judges are also potential future clients.



The International Design & Architecture Awards, hosted by design et al, offer a number of different categories covering interior design.



- RESIDENTIAL £1-2.5 MILLION

- RESIDENTIAL £2.5 - 5 MILLION

- RESIDENTIAL £5 MILLION PLUS

- RESIDENTIAL £10 MILLION PLUS

- RESIDENTIAL £20 MILLION PLUS

- LIVING SPACE

- HOME CINEMA

- BEDROOM

- BATHROOM

- KITCHEN DESIGN (OVER £25,000)

- KITCHEN DESIGN (OVER £50,000)



The votes are then added up and the winner is selected based purely on the most number of votes gained.



About Casa Forma

Casa Forma is a team of London interior designers who create luxury living environments of impeccable quality. Their international practice provides comprehensive interior designer services for residential, commercial and hospitality properties. Their experienced team of interior designers is led by world-class experts from the fields of decorative and structural design. They place absolute importance on understanding the particular needs and wishes of their clients for a professional service delivered to an uncompromisingly high standard.



For more information visit http://www.casaforma.co.uk



You can vote for Casa Forma directly on the International Design and Architecture Awards website at http://thedesignawards.co.uk/designandarchitecture/index.html